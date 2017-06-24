33-year-old Indian priest from Kerala found dead in Edinburgh

The priest served at St John the Baptist Church, Corstorphine in Edinburgh

A 33-year-old who was missing from last four days was found dead on a beach in in the United Kingdom, according to information received by Church sources here today.



A message about the death of Martin Xavier Vazhachira, belonging to the CMI Congregation, was received by the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate provincial here from the Archbishop of St Andrews in this morning.



The message said the priest, hailing from Pulinkunnu in Alappuzha district, was found dead by police.



Details would be available only after Tuesday, a CMI official told PTI.



Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in State Assembly Ramesh Chennithala asked External Affairs Minister to take immediate steps to bring the priest's body to India.



In a letter to Swaraj, Chennithala said the body was found under mysterious circumstances on a beach and sought a comprehensive probe into his death.

