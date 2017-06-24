TRENDING ON BS
33-year-old Indian priest from Kerala found dead in Edinburgh

The priest served at St John the Baptist Church, Corstorphine in Edinburgh

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

A 33-year-old Keralite priest who was missing from last four days was found dead on a beach in Edinburgh in the United Kingdom, according to information received by Church sources here today.

A message about the death of Martin Xavier Vazhachira, belonging to the CMI Congregation, was received by the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate provincial here from the Archbishop of St Andrews in Edinburgh this morning.



The message said the priest, hailing from Pulinkunnu in Alappuzha district, was found dead by Edinburgh police.

Details would be available only after Tuesday, a CMI official told PTI.

The priest served at St John the Baptist Church, Corstorphine in Edinburgh.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in State Assembly Ramesh Chennithala asked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to take immediate steps to bring the priest's body to India.

In a letter to Swaraj, Chennithala said the body was found under mysterious circumstances on a beach and sought a comprehensive probe into his death.

