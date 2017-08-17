34 farmer suicides reported in Maharashtra's Marathwada within 8 days

Thirty-four farmers committed suicide in region of in the last eight days, a report said on Tuesday.



The region has seen below-average this monsoon so far.



Data compiled by the Aurangabad Divisional Commissioner showed that 34 farmers ended their lives in eight districts of during last eight days, though the cause has not be ascertained in every case yet.As many as 580 have been reported in till August 15 since January 1, Beed district topping the list at 107 suicides, the report said.It also mentioned that in the region are in trouble because of lack of rains.Farmers in are fearing crop losses due to a dry spell of the last fortnight.officials had predicted good showers after August 15, but the in the last two days is scattered, said Yogesh Pande, spokesperson of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna, a farmer-centric political outfit.The state agriculture department has said that of the 355 tehsils in Maharashtra, 223 have not even received 75 per cent of average till August 15.