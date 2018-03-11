34k farmers to gherao Maha assembly Monday, students may face traffic chaos

All India Kisan Sabha's protest march led by over 34,000 farmers, reached Mumbai on Sunday from Nashik. The farmers will march to on Monday with a series of demands. The 180-km march commenced on March 5 from the CBS Chowk in Central Nashik. The farmers of the state have been demanding a complete waiver of loans and electricity bills. Last year, the Maharashtra government had announced a loan waiver of Rs 4,000 crore under the first phase of the farm loan waiver scheme. Citizens could experience some traffic chaos along the morcha route, especially students since HSC, SSC, CBSE (Class X as well as XII), ICSE and ISC exams are under way and over 300,000 students will be attending them. “There are currently no instructions but students must take care to leave earlier than usual depending on the situation on Monday morning,” Times of India newspaper quoted Subhash Borse, in charge secretary of the state board’s Mumbai division.

