350,000 Gujarat college students to get NAMO E-tablets at Rs 1,000 each

Around 3.5 lakh college students in will get tablets at a subsidised rate of Rs 1,000 each under a state government scheme launched by state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani here on Friday.



Under this scheme, the first year college students in the state will get 7-inch 'NAMO E-Tab' tablets, which have a market value of Rs 8,000 each, by just paying Rs 1,000.



Several students, who had already registered for the scheme, received the tablets from the chief minister at the launch ceremony here on FridayIn the coming days, more such events will be organised in different parts of state to distribute the tablets, which have voice-calling facility, a government release said.NAMO E-Tab is the acronym for 'New Avenues of Modern Education through Tablets'.The state government has allocated Rs 200 crore for this scheme, Rupani said during the launch function."Our aim is to realise the dream of Prime Minister to build a new India. Though the tablets, made by well known companies, are worth Rs 8000 in the market, we are giving it at a token rate of Rs 1,000 to the college students," he said.On the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat, Rupani said the BJP government does not believe in giving false promises to win votes."Whenever election comes, parties promise to give laptops, houses and what not. But, we do not walk on that path. Our aim is to transform our youth into the new age power, not just new age voters. I am confident that these tablets will open new frontiers for our students," he said.Rupani said the government is not distributing such tablets for free because people, usually do not value such (free) things.He announced that the government will spend Rs 30 crore, earned through the distribution of such subsidised tablets, on building digital infrastructure in college campuses across the state."I want to announce that we will utilise that money in making all the college campuses WiFi-enabled. We will also spend that money to set up e-libraries and digital classrooms across the state," he said.