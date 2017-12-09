JUST IN
3D smartphone case, app to monitor blood glucose levels

The device, called GPhone, is a new proof-of-concept portable glucose sensing system

Press Trust of India 

sugar, diabetes, injection
Representative image | Photo: Shutterstock

Researchers have developed a 3D-printed smartphone case and app which could make it easier for patients to record and track their blood glucose readings.

Checking blood sugar levels can be a hassle for people with diabetes, especially when they have to pack their glucose monitoring kits around with them every time they leave the house.

"Integrating blood glucose sensing into a smartphone would eliminate the need for patients to carry a separate device," said Patrick Mercier, from the University of California, San Diego in the US.

"An added benefit is the ability to autonomously store, process and send blood glucose readings from the phone to a care provider or cloud service," Mercier said.

The device, called GPhone, is a new proof-of-concept portable glucose sensing system. GPhone has two main parts. One is a slim, 3D printed case that fits over a smartphone and has a permanent, reusable sensor on one corner.
First Published: Sat, December 09 2017. 23:19 IST

