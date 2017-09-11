JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Beware! New malware Xafecopy Trojan is stealing money through your phone
Business Standard

4 Fabindia staffers charge-sheeted in 2015 Smriti Irani snooping case

Fabindia had initially denied that it had placed hidden cameras in any of its stores

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

FabIndia- Goa snooping case 2015
Fabindia employees, accused in CCTV camera case, being taken to court in Mapusa on Saturday. They were arrested after Union HRD minister Smriti Irani was filmed while trying out some clothes at an outlet in Candolim

The Goa Police Crime branch has filed a charge sheet against four employees of the garment retail chain Fabindia's Candolim store in a 2015 snooping case filed after Union Minister Smriti Irani complained against it.

The charge sheet was filed last week before the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Mapusaagainst the four accused--Paresh Bhagat, Prashant Naik, Karim Lakhani and Raju Payancha.


Irani, then Human Resource Development minister, had in April 2015 alleged that a hidden camera was installed at the Fabindia store in north Goa's Candolim, nearly 9-km from here, to snoop on the customers in the trial room.

Fabindia had initially denied that it had placed hidden cameras in any of its stores, including the Candolim outlet which Irani visited.

The police has stated in the charge sheet that a CCTV camera was installed on the wall right outside the trial room and pointed towards the cubicle through a feet high ventilation gap on its side.

The arrests were made on the basis of a complaint filed by a Goa BJP legislator.

The four persons were charged under IPC sections 354 (outraging modesty), 354-C (voyeurism), 509 (intrusion of privacy) and 66E of the Information Technology Act (capturing, publishing image of private area of any person without his/her consent).

First Published: Mon, September 11 2017. 11:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU