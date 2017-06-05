Attack on CRPF camp: Security forces kill 4 militants in Jammu & Kashmir

Armed militants tried to enter camp of 45 Battalion CRPF at Sumbal in Bandipora at around 4:10 am

Four militants were killed today in a retaliatory fire by security forces as they attempted to attack a CRPF camp at Sumbal in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. The heavily armed militants tried to enter the camp of 45 Battalion CRPF at Sumbal in Bandipora at around 4:10 AM by opening fire at the sentry post, a police official said. He said the firing was retaliated by the guards even as police reinforcement was rushed to the scene of gun battle. "Four militants were killed in the retaliatory firing and the suicide attack was foiled," the official said. He said four AK rifles,one UBGL (Underbarrel Grenade Launcher) and some ammunition were recovered from the slain militants. Confirming the incident, J&K DGP Shesh Paul Vaid tweeted, "45 Bn @crpfindia/@JmuKmrPolice killed 4 terrorists at Sumbal #Bandipore who were attempting suicidal attack on CRPF camp.

Four were killed Monday in a retaliatory fire by security forces as they attempted to attack a camp at Sumbal in district of Jammu and



The heavily armed tried to enter the camp of 45 Battalion at Sumbal in at around 4:10 am by opening fire at the sentry post, a police official said.



He said the firing was retaliated by the guards even as police reinforcement was rushed to the scene of gun battle.



"Four were killed in the retaliatory firing and the suicide attack was foiled," the official said.



He said four AK rifles, one UBGL (Underbarrel Grenade Launcher) and some ammunition were recovered from the slain



The Sumbal camp of the is the headquarter of 45th battalion which was headed by Chetan Kumar Cheeta who survived despite taking nine bullets while fighting in district last year.

Agencies