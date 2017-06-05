-
ALSO READCRPF officer injured in hit-and-run attack by militants in Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir unrest: 2 militants killed by security forces in Sopore Security forces launch massive operation against militants in South Kashmir Militants attack army convoy in Kashmir; 3 soldiers, 1 woman killed Kashmir: Militants attack NC leader's residence in Kashmir
-
Four militants were killed Monday in a retaliatory fire by security forces as they attempted to attack a CRPF camp at Sumbal in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The heavily armed militants tried to enter the camp of 45 Battalion CRPF at Sumbal in Bandipora at around 4:10 am by opening fire at the sentry post, a police official said.
He said the firing was retaliated by the guards even as police reinforcement was rushed to the scene of gun battle.
"Four militants were killed in the retaliatory firing and the suicide attack was foiled," the official said.
He said four AK rifles, one UBGL (Underbarrel Grenade Launcher) and some ammunition were recovered from the slain militants.
The Sumbal camp of the CRPF is the headquarter of 45th battalion which was headed by Chetan Kumar Cheeta who survived despite taking nine bullets while fighting militants in Bandipora district last year.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU