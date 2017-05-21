40 grilled, 200 more to be quizzed for anti-army posts in Pakistan: Reports

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency
(FIA) has finalised a list of 200 people, including reporters, to question them for their tweets and posts against the powerful army on social media, a media report has said.
Citing its sources, the Samaa TV reported that 40 people have already been grilled by the investigation agency while their laptops, mobile phones and ipads have been seized and sent for forensic evaluation.
The agency has finalised a list of 200 people, the channel said, quoting a government's source.
Khan said he would be forced to take to the streets if the government touched his workers or banned the social media.
Salar Kakar, a social media
activist of Khan's party, was detained from Quetta and shifted to Islamabad for investigation before being released a day later.
Dr Faisal Ranjha, an active supporter of the PML-N on social media, has also reportedly been arrested by the FIA.
In a statement, the Human Rights
Commission of Pakistan
voiced serious alarm over arbitrary curbs on freedom of expression, a climate of intimidation and the authorities' stated intent to act against any perceived slight to the armed forces through the social media.
"We are particularly alarmed by statements of at least two federal ministers, one of which vowed severe action under the cyber crime law and through the other the FIA was directed to proceed against those 'dishonouring' the army through the social media," the commission said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU