40 grilled, 200 more to be quizzed for anti-army posts in Pakistan: Reports

Pakistan's (FIA) has finalised a list of 200 people, including reporters, to question them for their tweets and posts against the powerful army on social media, a media report has said.

Among those named in the list include some activists of the ruling Muslim League-Nawaz and opposition

Citing its sources, the Samaa TV reported that 40 people have already been grilled by the investigation agency while their laptops, mobile phones and ipads have been seized and sent for forensic evaluation.

The agency has finalised a list of 200 people, the channel said, quoting a government's source.

The move comes despite chief Imran Khan's threat to launch street protests against the crackdown.

Khan said he would be forced to take to the streets if the government touched his workers or banned the

Salar Kakar, a activist of Khan's party, was detained from Quetta and shifted to Islamabad for investigation before being released a day later.

Dr Faisal Ranjha, an active supporter of the PML-N on social media, has also reportedly been arrested by the FIA.

In a statement, the Commission of voiced serious alarm over arbitrary curbs on freedom of expression, a climate of intimidation and the authorities' stated intent to act against any perceived slight to the armed forces through the

"We are particularly alarmed by statements of at least two federal ministers, one of which vowed severe action under the cyber crime law and through the other the FIA was directed to proceed against those 'dishonouring' the army through the social media," the commission said.