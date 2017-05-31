TRENDING ON BS
Car bomb explodes near Indian embassy in Kabul, 40 killed or wounded
40 killed or hurt in Kabul blast: Indian Embassy staff safe, says Sushma

The blast rocked Kabul's high-security diplomatic area where the Indian embassy is located

IANS  |  Kabul/New Delhi 

Picture of immediate aftermath of Kabul explosion. Photo courtesy: ANI

All Indian Embassy staff in Kabul are safe, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said after a huge explosion rocked the Afghan capital on Wednesday morning, killing or wounding at least 40 people.

Sushma Swaraj tweeted: 

 

 

Preliminary reports suggested the blast occurred in the vicinity of Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan area, which is a high-security area home to embassies and diplomatic missions.

The blast occurred not very far from the Indian Embassy.

 

