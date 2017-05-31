40 killed or hurt in Kabul blast: Indian Embassy staff safe, says Sushma

-
-
All Indian Embassy staff in Kabul are safe, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said after a huge explosion rocked the Afghan capital on Wednesday morning, killing or wounding at least 40 people.
Sushma Swaraj tweeted:
By God's grace, Indian Embassy staff are safe in the massive #Kabul blast.— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 31, 2017
Preliminary reports suggested the blast occurred in the vicinity of Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan area, which is a high-security area home to embassies and diplomatic missions.
The blast occurred not very far from the Indian Embassy.
