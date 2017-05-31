40 killed or hurt in Kabul blast: Indian Embassy staff safe, says Sushma

All staff in are safe, External Affairs Minister said after a huge rocked the capital on Wednesday morning, killing or wounding at least 40 people.

tweeted:





By God's grace, staff are safe in the massive #Kabul blast. — (@SushmaSwaraj) May 31, 2017

Preliminary reports suggested the blast occurred in the vicinity of Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan area, which is a high-security area home to embassies and diplomatic missions.

The blast occurred not very far from the