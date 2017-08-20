40% reservation for girls from minority groups in schools, colleges: Naqvi

The has decided to proffer 40 per cent at 100 Navodaya-type and five higher institutes it plans to set up for community students, Union minister has said.



The Minister of State for Affairs said the is mulling to open the 100 Navodaya-type in concentrated areas of the country.



"We want to empower the communities with dignity and, therefore, are focusing on the sector. We will give 40 per cent reservation to girls from the communities in the and also in the institutes. This is to ensure they complete their education," he told PTI.A high-level panel formed by the Maulana Azad Foundation (MAEF), a government-funded agency, had in its report recently recommended a three-tier model to tackle educational backwardness among minorities, particularly theThe suggested model includes creating the to impart at primary, secondary and tertiary levels by opening 211 schools, 25 community and the five institutes. The panel had said the proposed could work on the patterns of Kendriya Vidayala or Navodaya Vidyalaya.Under the Navodaya Vidyalaya system, rural students are selected and provided with quality education, which is the best the country. They are also provided with food and lodging facilities.Naqvi said the will "most probably" be commissioned next year in buildings developed under the multi-sectoral development programme (MsDP).MsDP is a programme for developing and creating assets in areas dominated by community with an aim to take tangible and intangible benefits to them.The minister said that the governments in and have expressed interest in setting up the institutes for higherThere are six notified communities in the country: Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis and Jains.