40-year-old woman abducted from Bareilly railway station, gang raped

The woman said they were taken to a village in Ginnaur, where she was gang-raped for four days

The woman said they were taken to a village in Ginnaur, where she was gang raped for four days

A woman was abducted from the and raped for four days by two persons in here, police said today.



The 40-year-old woman alleged that she was going to on June 16 when three persons gave her sedatives and abducted her along with her two children — an 11 year old daughter and 13-year-old son, Additional Superintendent of Police, Pankaj Pandey said



The woman said they were taken to a village in Ginnaur area, where she was gang raped for four days.



She managed to flee from there along with her son but alleged that her daughter was still there in the village.



An FIR has been registered in this regard in Chandausi police station yesterday against four persons, including two women, and a probe is on in the matter, SP, Ravishankar Chhabi said.

Press Trust of India