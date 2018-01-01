457 Indians lodged in Pakistan jails: Pak Foreign Office

A total of 457 Indian prisoners, including 399 fishermen, are languishing in various Pakistani jails, according to a list the government handed over to the on Monday.



The said that the step of giving the list of prisoners was consistent with the provisions of the Agreement between and India, signed on May 21, 2008.



Under the agreement, both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other's custody twice a year, on January 1 and July 1." today handed over a list of 457 - 58 civil prisoners and 399 fishermen - in Pakistan, to the High Commission of India in Islamabad," it said.It further said that will release 146 fishermen on January 8.The said India will also hand over the list of to High Commission in New Delhi.Fishermen from and India are frequently detained for illegally fishing in each other's territorial waters since the Arabian Sea does not have a clearly defined marine border and the wooden boats lack the technology to avoid being drifting away.