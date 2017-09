49 children die due to lack of oxygen in UP's Farukhabad

Forty-nine children died at the district hospital here allegedly due to lack of following which an has been lodged against the Chief Medical Officer and the Chief Medical Superintendent, official sources said today.



The 49 children died in the last one month and the was registered last night by the city magistrate, the sources said.



After local channels reported the death of 49 children in the hospital, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office took cognisance of the matter and directed District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar to conduct a probe.The probe confirmed deaths due to shortage of oxygen, Kumar said.The was registered against the COM and CMOS for their alleged laxity, he said.City Magistrate, Jayendra Kumar Jain and SDM Ajit Kumar Singh said the probe found that deaths were due to lack ofThe death of children in the hospital comes after at least 30 children died in a state-run hospital in Gorakhpur on August 10-11 amid allegations of shortage.