TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Hopeful China would agree on Masood Azhar issue: Rajnath Singh
Business Standard

5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Tripura, no damage

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the temblor was in Dhalai district

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala/New Delhi 

Earthquake in Japan
Representative image

An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter Scale hit Tripura this afternoon.

No damage to life or property was immediately reported.



According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the temblor was in Dhalai district in the north-eastern state.

"The 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit the region at 14:39 hrs. The epicentre was located at a depth of 28 km in the district," it said.

Many panic-stricken people ran out of their homes and shops, as the tremor ran through the region.

"It was the strongest earthquake that I have felt till date. It felt as if the whole building would collapse," Pradip Mallik, an Agartala resident, said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Tripura, no damage

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the temblor was in Dhalai district

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the temblor was in Dhalai district An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter Scale hit Tripura this afternoon.

No damage to life or property was immediately reported.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the temblor was in Dhalai district in the north-eastern state.

"The 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit the region at 14:39 hrs. The epicentre was located at a depth of 28 km in the district," it said.

Many panic-stricken people ran out of their homes and shops, as the tremor ran through the region.

"It was the strongest earthquake that I have felt till date. It felt as if the whole building would collapse," Pradip Mallik, an Agartala resident, said. image
Business Standard
177 22

5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Tripura, no damage

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the temblor was in Dhalai district

An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter Scale hit Tripura this afternoon.

No damage to life or property was immediately reported.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the temblor was in Dhalai district in the north-eastern state.

"The 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit the region at 14:39 hrs. The epicentre was located at a depth of 28 km in the district," it said.

Many panic-stricken people ran out of their homes and shops, as the tremor ran through the region.

"It was the strongest earthquake that I have felt till date. It felt as if the whole building would collapse," Pradip Mallik, an Agartala resident, said.

image
Business Standard
177 22