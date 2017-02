Five armed motorcycle-borne miscreants on Friday looted Rs 40 lakh from an here, police said.



The incident took place when the miscreants barged into Chaandan branch of the and attacked the officials. They held them captive at gun-point before looting the bank, SP Rajiv Ranjan said.

They took the route that leads to Deoghar in Jharkhand, the officer said adding "we are conducting raids to nab the culprits and investigation is underway.