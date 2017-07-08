5 injured as Spicejet's jet blast shatters IndiGo bus' window

Passengers on-board an IndiaGo bus sustained minor injuries after a window pane shattered due to jet blast from a SpiceJet plane approaching a parking bay, an IndiGo spokesperson said today.



The incident took place yesterday evening when the right front window of the bus broke from the impact of the blast, the spokesperson said. Five passengers received minor injuries and were taken to the airport clinic.



The matter is being probed by aviation watchdog (DGCA)."IndiGo Coach number 34 was parked at Bay 17 yesterday at 16:50 hours for boarding of passengers on flight 6E-191 enroute Delhi-Mumbai. At the same time, an arriving aircraft of Spicejet SG-253 took a turn to park at the allocated bay. The jet blast from the aircraft broke the right front window glass of the coach," IndiGo said in a statement.SpiceJet is yet to respond to a query sent by PTI.

