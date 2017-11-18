JUST IN
Business Standard

5 militants killed, IAF commando dies in encounter in J&K's Bandipora

Two Indian Army personnel were also injured in the operation

ANI  |  Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) 

Army personnel take positions and moves towards the site where militants were hiding during an encounter at Lachipora in Uri Sector of north Kahsmir. Photo: PTI
File photo | Photo: PTI

One Indian Air Force (IAF) Garud personnel lost his life and five terrorists were gunned down on Saturday during an encounter in Hajin area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Two Indian Army personnel were also injured in the operation, which started earlier in the day. The operation is still underway.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Sat, November 18 2017. 18:38 IST

