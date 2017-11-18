5 militants killed, IAF commando dies in encounter in J&K's Bandipora

One (IAF) Garud personnel lost his life and five terrorists were gunned down on Saturday during an encounter in Hajin area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Two personnel were also injured in the operation, which started earlier in the day. The operation is still underway.

Further details are awaited.

