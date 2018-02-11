5 soldiers, one civilian killed in J&K Army camp attack: Top developments

Six people, including two junior commission officers (JCOs) and one non-commissioned officer, two security personnel an one civilian, were killed, and nine others severely injured on Saturday, in one of the worst terrorist attacks since the Uri incident of 2016. Heavily armed militants of the terror group (JeM) attacked the Sunjwan Indian in Jammu city in the wee hours of Saturday. Anti-terror operations are still underway. Here are the top developments #SunjwanAttack: Two Junior commissioned officers and one Non-commissioned officer of the Army have lost their lives in the terror attack. 3 terrorists killed in the operation. Operation underway. #JammuAndKashmir — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2018 Four terrorists were gunned down: According to the latest media reports, four terrorists have been killed so far. Fresh firing was reported on Sunday morning as well. The army has cordoned off the entire area. Army Chief Bipin Rawat arrived at the spot: Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat arrived the Sunjwan He had a meeting with senior commanders who briefed him about the ongoing operation. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat visited Jammu, met senior commanders #SunjwanAttack #SunjwanArmyCamp (file pic) pic.twitter.com/KSSr3e0pQC — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2018 High alert in Punjab-Jammu border: A 'red alert' was sounded on Sunday at the Punjab- border. Tight vigil at Madhopur entry point from Punjab to the Valley. "The Punjab police were put on alert and checking of vehicles is also going on since morning for the safety of the people," said Punjab Police officer on duty Satish Choudhary. Soldiers martyred: The two killed soldiers were identified as Subedar Madanlal Chowdhary and Havildar Habibullah Quereshi. Both of them hail from Ashraf Ali is the third soldier died in the attack. A statement issued by the Army said: “Nine others, including five women and children, are injured, two of them being critical”. The operation will continue: Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said the operation would continue till "all the terrorists are apprehended or killed". "The Army has killed two heavily armed terrorists who were in combat gear. They were carrying AK-56 assault rifles, a large amount of ammunition and hand grenades," he said. Besides recovering arms and ammunition from the slain terrorists, JeM flags have also recovered from them. 3 terrorists have been killed. Army has taken all precautions because every human life is precious and Army does not want a collateral damage. I'm sure we will be able to finish the operation soon: SD Singh Jamwal, IGP Jammu #SunjwanArmyCamp pic.twitter.com/a678yGwq5k — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2018 People from the have been moved safely: Almost 150 families have been evacuated from the Junior Commissioned officers quarters where the terrorists had entered. "Before the final assault on the terrorists, we are making sure that no civilians are harmed in this operation," the Army said in a statement. CM Mehbooba Mufti met the injured: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti visited the Army Hospital at Satwari on Saturday evening and enquired about the condition of those injured.