5 soldiers, one civilian killed in J&K Army camp attack: Top developments

Six people, including two junior commission officers (JCOs) and one non-commissioned officer, two security personnel an one civilian, were killed, and nine others severely injured on Saturday, in one of the worst terrorist attacks since the Uri incident of 2016. Heavily armed militants of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked the Sunjwan Indian Army camp in Jammu city in the wee hours of Saturday. Anti-terror operations are still underway. Here are the top developments #SunjwanAttack: Two Junior commissioned officers and one Non-commissioned officer of the Army have lost their lives in the terror attack. 3 terrorists killed in the operation. Operation underway. #JammuAndKashmir Tight vigil at Madhopur entry point from Punjab to the Valley. "The Punjab police were put on alert and checking of vehicles is also going on since morning for the safety of the people," said Punjab Police officer on duty Satish Choudhary. 3 terrorists have been killed. Army has taken all precautions because every human life is precious and Army does not want a collateral damage. I'm sure we will be able to finish the operation soon: SD Singh Jamwal, IGP Jammu #SunjwanArmyCamp pic.twitter.com/a678yGwq5k
Tight vigil at Madhopur entry point from Punjab to the Valley. "The Punjab police were put on alert and checking of vehicles is also going on since morning for the safety of the people," said Punjab Police officer on duty Satish Choudhary.Soldiers martyred: The two killed soldiers were identified as Subedar Madanlal Chowdhary and Havildar Habibullah Quereshi. Both of them hail from Jammu and Kashmir. Ashraf Ali is the third soldier died in the attack. A statement issued by the Army said: “Nine others, including five women and children, are injured, two of them being critical”. The operation will continue: Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said the operation would continue till "all the terrorists are apprehended or killed". "The Army has killed two heavily armed terrorists who were in combat gear. They were carrying AK-56 assault rifles, a large amount of ammunition and hand grenades," he said. Besides recovering arms and ammunition from the slain terrorists, JeM flags have also recovered from them.
