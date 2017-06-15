5-year-old twin sisters suffocate to death inside locked hot car in Gurgaon

In a heartbreaking incident in Gurgaon, five year old twin sisters were found dead in the hot car on Wednesday. The girls were spending summer holiday at grandparents place, who live in the Pataudi area, in a village called Jamalpur.

Harsha and Harishita were found unconscious in an old parked in the backyard of their grandparent's home. They were declared dead in a private hospital, reports NDTV.

There are signs that girls tried to come out from the car, but not able to do so as cars locks were defective. Also, Windows could not be rolled down because its lever is not functioning, said relatives to NDTV.

Around 4 pm, when the family realised that they were missing, they started searching frantically and one of the spots they checked was the unused car where they were usually seen playing.

The girls were to return with their parents on Wednesday as in few weeks their school will reopen.