500 bulls to participate in Jallikattu at Avaniapuram on Feb 5

Jallikattu would be held at Avaniapuram in Madurai district on February 5 in which about 500 bulls would be used, officials said on Tuesday.
Local village committee officials said they had decided to hold the bull-taming sport on that day in which 300 sportsmen would also take part.
The committee has decided to hold the sport from 8 am to 3 pm, they said.
Village Committee officials at Alanganallur and Palamedu had already announced that the bull-taming sport would be held at these places on February 1 and 2, respectively.
Chief Minister O Panneerselvam could not launch the jallikattu event at Alanganallur as planned on Sunday due to locals' protests.
