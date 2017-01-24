500 bulls to participate in Jallikattu at Avaniapuram on Feb 5

The committee has decided to hold the sport from 8 am to 3 pm

would be held at in Madurai district on February 5 in which about 500 bulls would be used, officials said on Tuesday.



Local village committee officials said they had decided to hold the bull-taming sport on that day in which 300 sportsmen would also take part.



The committee has decided to hold the sport from 8 am to 3 pm, they said.



Village Committee officials at and had already announced that the bull-taming sport would be held at these places on February 1 and 2, respectively.



Chief Minister O Panneerselvam could not launch the event at as planned on Sunday due to locals' protests.

