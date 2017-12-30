51 girls held hostage in Lucknow madarsa rescued; manager arrested

As many as 51 girls were rescued on Saturday after a raid was conducted on a in the old city area following complaints of sexual harassment of the inmates by the instituter's manager, police said.



A senior police official said was arrested.



Acting on a tip-off by the locals, a police team carried out a raid at Jamia Khadeejtul Qubra Lilabnat in Yasinganj area under last night, police said.



"The manager was arrested and 51 girls being held hostage in the institution in the old city area were rescued following the raid," they said.



Police said as they made arrangements for sending the inmates to their parents, the girls narrated their ordeal alleging inhumane treatment and molestation by the accused.



Investigations to ascertain whether the was being run illegally or was registered are on, they said.



The police said more than 100 girls study at the and the rest were not present at the time of raid.