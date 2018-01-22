58 units in Karol Bagh & 38 in Hauz Khas sealed; Delhi traders on strike

Nearly 80 units in markets falling in north Delhi, and upper floors and basements of 38 properties in a market were sealed on Monday of an alleged violation of civic norms, officials said. The action by the North and Municipal Corporations were initiated by a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee. Meanwhile, a group traders under the umbrella of the (CAIT), have called for a bandh on Tuesday to lodge their protests against the ongoing sealing of business establishments in the city. "About 80 units were sealed today in different zones of north Delhi, about 58 in zone, 13 in Keshavpuram, five in Civil Lines," a senior official said. The in a statement said, in Hauz Khas Market, the sealed properties included "basements of three PSU banks -- the SBI, and Bank of Baroda". "We sealed upper floors and basements of 38 units in Hauz Khas Market," a senior official said. Meanwhile, the BJP-led Municipal Corporation on Monday called a special meeting of its House to discuss the sealing issue. "I have asked the commissioner to look into the case and suggest from a legal stand point, how much relief we can give to traders.

I have also asked him to see if the penalty and the interest on due conversion charges can be waived off," Mayor Preety Agarwal said. It is a 'trade bandh' and so shutters of the shops will remain closed in all markets and no commercial activity will take place, the said. On January 15, the three-day session of the Delhi Assembly had begun on a stormy note, with the legislators raising the issue of the sealing drive against properties which are allegedly in violation of municipal norms.