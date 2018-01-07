JUST IN
6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar-India border region

According to the National Centre for Seismology the quake occurred at 12:17 pm at a depth of 35 km

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Earthquake measuring 6.0-magnitude hits Myanmar-India border region

An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter Scale hit the Myanmar-India (Manipur) Border Region this afternoon.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), a unit of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the quake occured at 12:17 pm at a depth of 35 km.


It occured in the Myanmar-India (Manipur) Border Region at a latitude of 24.7 N and longitude of 94.7 E, it said.

First Published: Sun, January 07 2018. 14:15 IST

