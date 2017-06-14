6 attacks in Kashmir in 24 hrs: 13 jawans injured by militants

Thirteen security forces personnel were injured, with three of them in critical condition, on Tuesday as Kashmir was hit by a series of attacks carried out by

Earlier in the day, a grenade was hurled at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at Ladiyar, in the Tral area of Pulwama district. Ten paramilitary jawans were injured in the attack, a police official said.

Out of the injured personnel, three were in critical condition, while the rest had suffered minor injuries, the official told agencies yesterday.

Meanwhile, terrorists also lobbed a grenade at a camp in Pahalgam's Sarnal.

also opened fire on security personnel guarding the residence of a retired high court judge at Anchidora in Anantnag district, resulting in injuries to two cops, security officials in the state said.

They added that the ultras also snatched four service weapons from the cops posted there.

Another attack took place on a camp at Padgampora in Pulwama. However, no one was hurt as the grenade hurled by the exploded mid-air.

The spate of attacks also saw terrorists firing upon an Army camp, belonging to the 22 Rashtriya Rifles, at Pazalpora, in North Kashmir. The attackers fled after retaliation by the Army.

The ultras also threw a grenade at a Pulwama police station, resulting in minor injuries to a cop.