TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

MP farmers' stir: Govt clears Rs 1 cr for kin of those killed in Mandsaur
Business Standard

6 attacks in Kashmir in 24 hrs: 13 jawans injured by militants

Of the injured personnel, 3 were in critical condition, while the rest had suffered minor injuries

Agencies  |  Srinagar | Pulwama 

militant attack, Kashmir
A policeman being shifted to the hospital after he was injured in a militant attack on Justice Muzzafar Atar's house in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Tuesday. Photo: PTI

Thirteen security forces personnel were injured, with three of them in critical condition, on Tuesday as Kashmir was hit by a series of attacks carried out by militants. 

Earlier in the day, a grenade was hurled at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at Ladiyar, in the Tral area of Pulwama district. Ten paramilitary jawans were injured in the attack, a police official said.

Out of the injured personnel, three were in critical condition, while the rest had suffered minor injuries, the official told agencies yesterday. 

Meanwhile, terrorists also lobbed a grenade at a CRPF camp in Pahalgam's Sarnal. 

Militants also opened fire on security personnel guarding the residence of a retired high court judge at Anchidora in Anantnag district, resulting in injuries to two cops, security officials in the state said.

They added that the ultras also snatched four service weapons from the cops posted there.

Another attack took place on a CRPF camp at Padgampora in Pulwama. However, no one was hurt as the grenade hurled by the militants exploded mid-air.

The spate of attacks also saw terrorists firing upon an Army camp, belonging to the 22 Rashtriya Rifles, at Pazalpora, in North Kashmir. The attackers fled after retaliation by the Army.

The ultras also threw a grenade at a Pulwama police station, resulting in minor injuries to a cop.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

6 attacks in Kashmir in 24 hrs: 13 jawans injured by militants

Of the injured personnel, 3 were in critical condition, while the rest had suffered minor injuries

Of the injured personnel, 3 were in critical condition, while the rest had suffered minor injuries
Thirteen security forces personnel were injured, with three of them in critical condition, on Tuesday as Kashmir was hit by a series of attacks carried out by militants. 

Earlier in the day, a grenade was hurled at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at Ladiyar, in the Tral area of Pulwama district. Ten paramilitary jawans were injured in the attack, a police official said.

Out of the injured personnel, three were in critical condition, while the rest had suffered minor injuries, the official told agencies yesterday. 

Meanwhile, terrorists also lobbed a grenade at a CRPF camp in Pahalgam's Sarnal. 

Militants also opened fire on security personnel guarding the residence of a retired high court judge at Anchidora in Anantnag district, resulting in injuries to two cops, security officials in the state said.

They added that the ultras also snatched four service weapons from the cops posted there.

Another attack took place on a CRPF camp at Padgampora in Pulwama. However, no one was hurt as the grenade hurled by the militants exploded mid-air.

The spate of attacks also saw terrorists firing upon an Army camp, belonging to the 22 Rashtriya Rifles, at Pazalpora, in North Kashmir. The attackers fled after retaliation by the Army.

The ultras also threw a grenade at a Pulwama police station, resulting in minor injuries to a cop.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

6 attacks in Kashmir in 24 hrs: 13 jawans injured by militants

Of the injured personnel, 3 were in critical condition, while the rest had suffered minor injuries

Thirteen security forces personnel were injured, with three of them in critical condition, on Tuesday as Kashmir was hit by a series of attacks carried out by militants. 

Earlier in the day, a grenade was hurled at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at Ladiyar, in the Tral area of Pulwama district. Ten paramilitary jawans were injured in the attack, a police official said.

Out of the injured personnel, three were in critical condition, while the rest had suffered minor injuries, the official told agencies yesterday. 

Meanwhile, terrorists also lobbed a grenade at a CRPF camp in Pahalgam's Sarnal. 

Militants also opened fire on security personnel guarding the residence of a retired high court judge at Anchidora in Anantnag district, resulting in injuries to two cops, security officials in the state said.

They added that the ultras also snatched four service weapons from the cops posted there.

Another attack took place on a CRPF camp at Padgampora in Pulwama. However, no one was hurt as the grenade hurled by the militants exploded mid-air.

The spate of attacks also saw terrorists firing upon an Army camp, belonging to the 22 Rashtriya Rifles, at Pazalpora, in North Kashmir. The attackers fled after retaliation by the Army.

The ultras also threw a grenade at a Pulwama police station, resulting in minor injuries to a cop.

image
Business Standard
177 22