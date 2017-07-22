TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Kashmir: Stopped at checkpost, angry armymen beat 6 policemen in Ganderbal

The infuriated soldiers also ransacked the Gund police station in Kashmir

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Security personnel in Srinagar . Photo: PTI

Six Jammu and Kashmir policemen, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector, were on Saturday beaten up by some soldiers in civvies in Ganderbal district, police sources said.

The soldiers were returning after performing the Amarnath Yatra, when they were signalled to stop at a check post by the policemen in Gund area, 62 km from here.

"The infuriated soldiers then thrashed the six policemen and also ransacked the Gund police station," the sources said.

The injured were admitted to hospital.

When asked whether an FIR had been registered in the incident, the police sources said the Army has ordered a probe into the incident. Other legal formalities would follow, they said.

