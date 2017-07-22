Six policemen, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector, were on Saturday beaten up by some soldiers in civvies in Ganderbal district, police sources said.

The soldiers were returning after performing the Amarnath Yatra, when they were signalled to stop at a check post by the in Gund area, 62 km from here.

"The infuriated soldiers then thrashed the six and also ransacked the Gund police station," the sources said.

The injured were admitted to hospital.

When asked whether an FIR had been registered in the incident, the police sources said the has ordered a probe into the incident. Other legal formalities would follow, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)