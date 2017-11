One (IAF) Garud personnel lost his life and six terrorists were gunned down on Saturday during an encounter in Hajin area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Two personnel were also injured in the operation, which started earlier in the day. The operation is still underway.

Later on, it was found out that the nephew of the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks-- Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi-- was among the six killed militants.