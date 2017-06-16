TRENDING ON BS
6 policemen killed as militants ambush police party in Jammu & Kashmir

Other martyred include a driver and four other policemen who were on a routine round in their jeep

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Army jawans stand guard during an encounter with militants at Arwani village of Anantnag district of South Kashmir on Friday. Two youth were killed and nearly a dozen others injured as security forces opened firing to chase away stone-pelting protest
Army jawans stand guard during an encounter with militants at Arwani village of Anantnag district of South Kashmir on Friday. Two youth were killed and nearly a dozen others injured as security forces opened firing to chase away stone-pelting protesters who tried to obstruct an anti-militancy operation in the village where three militants were holed up in a house

Six policemen, including a Sub-Inspector, were killed at Achabal in Anantnag district of South Kashmir after terrorists ambushed a police party today.

The Station House Officer identified as Sub-Inspector Feroz, a resident of Pulwama, fell victim to indiscriminate firing from militants, Director General of Police S P Vaid told PTI here.



The other martyred include a driver and four other policemen who were on a routine round in their jeep, he said.

Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba is believed to be behind the attack, a senior police official said, adding they wanted to take revenge of the Arwani encounter in which their local commander Junaid Mattoo is believed to have died.

The encounter at Arwani in Bijbehara area broke out this morning and all the three militants are believed to be dead. No bodies have been recovered so far.

Army has been moved out and was combing the area, officials said.

