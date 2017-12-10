6-year-old brutally raped, murdered in Haryana; SIT formed to probe crime

A six-year-old girl, who was raped and killed in Haryana's Uklana area, was cremated on Sunday amid tight security, as the agitated locals protested over the gruesome crime.



Some unidentified men had allegedly abducted the girl on Friday night when she was sleeping with her sister and mother in their home in a slum area. The men then raped and killed her, the police said.



The doctors of Civil Hospital who conducted the post- mortem examination said that the accused inserted a into the girl's private parts, which ruptured her intestine."When the body was handed over to us it was soaked in blood," a kin of the girl told reporters here.Angered over the incident, the opposition parties, Indian Lok Dal (INLD), and the local residents demonstrated against the Manohar Lal Khattar led government, on the cremation ground."The Khattar is sleeping while incidents of rape and take place every other day," senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said.Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda while demanding an immediate arrest of the accused, said such barbaric incidents showed that law and order machinery in the state under the had collapsed.Things have come to such a pass that children were neither safe in their schools nor at homes, Hooda said.The barbaric incident was a chilling reminder of the December 16 gangrape case in Delhi in 2012 involving a young woman, he said.chief Subhash Barala and party's Hisar MLA Kamal Gupta and other leaders were also present there.A case under various Sections of the (IPC) including murder, rape, kidnapping, besides, under the provisions of the POCSO Act has been registered.A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to probe the incident. However, no arrest has been made in the case, said a police spokesman.The police is checking CCTV footage of the area to gather clues, he said.The incident came to light yesterday when passersby noticed the body of the girl on a deserted street, the police said.The victim's family, who work as labourers, belong to the Sapera community hailing from Tohana town in Fatehabad district. They were living near railway lines in Uklana for the last couple of years.