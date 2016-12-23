60% IIT Madras students hired in first phase of campus placements

Nearly 60 per cent of students at the have been placed at various companies including start-ups and government agencies in the first phase of placement session.

The first placement session began on December 1 and 1,195 registered students of which 728 were successfully placed so far, said in a statement.

Some of the major companies that offered placements include Intel, Citicorp, Eaton, Samsung, Ernst and Young and Axis Bank.

"The first phase of saw almost 60 per cent of our registered students getting job offers. The large participation by core engineering companies, even among start-ups, is very heartening" IIT Madras, Advisor-Training and Placements, Professor Manu Santhanam said.

While 90 companies were from core and Research and Development sectors, 43 firms that offered jobs were from Information Technology, 35 from analytics and consulting. There were 45 start-up companies as well.

Indian space agency ISRO, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Navy, Coal India were also some of the companies that offered placements to successful candidates, it added.