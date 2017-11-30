61,974 cases of riots, group clashes in 2016: NCRB

A total of 61,974 cases of riots and group clashes took place in the country in 2016, down five per cent from the previous year, Crime Records Bureau data said today.



According to it, 35 cases of sedition were also registered in 2016 out of which accounted for the highest number of 12 cases followed by with six.



Among the 61,974 cases of riots and group clashes, the highest -- 11,617 cases -- were registered in Bihar, 8,018 in and 7,898 inThere were 61,974 cases of riots and group clashes in the country in 2015.The 35 sedition cases registered in 2016 included three each in and Kerala, two each in Delhi, and and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and West Bengal.As many as 60 cases of custodial deaths or disappearance from lock-ups were reported in the country in 2016 of which 12 were in Maharashtra, nine each in and Uttar Pradesh, five in Madhya Pradesh, four in Punjab, three each in Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh and two in Rajasthan.A total of 32 people also died or disappeared in the country last year while they were under the remand of the police. These included six each in and Andhra Pradesh, four in and two each in Assam, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu.