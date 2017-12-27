70-80% jobs in India can be potentially outsourced: Study

Around 70-80 per cent of jobs in can be potentially outsourced but companies are reluctant to hire freelancers for their work, a joint study by research firms and said.



The study on 'The Potential and Challenges for and Microwork in India' collected inputs from 1,976 respondents across the country covering student and non- student freelancers.The survey received large number of inputs from Delhi, Karnataka, andThe study found that freelancers are treated as 'second grade' compared to individuals with permanent jobs."The stability and security of a traditional 9am to 5 pm jobs is still seen as superior," the study said.K P Krishnan said that three factors, technology, organisation and patterns, are rapidly changing work environment in and in the rest of the world."There is a need to build awareness and correct perceptions, indeed prejudices related to in The traditional mindset that privileges full-time over freelancing is a hard nut to crack," said.He said that the study aimed to find scenario of to address issue of underemployment in"We find that is a solution to underemployment, where people who are already working are using it to make additional and much needed income. For many women who are stay-at-home mothers, it was seen as an opportunity to make at least a little bit of money independently, without having to ask her husband for money," said.Unlike many other countries, has large enough local market to create this type of work for its workers, she said.Info Edge, co-founder and executive Vice Chairman, said that there are many sectors where it is not possible to outsource high portion of work to freelance professional but in service industry the percentage may be as high as suggested the in study.He said that a has to be an who regularly competes and continuously acquires new skills.R Chandrashekhar said that re-skilling and upskilling is basic formula to remain in the job and there is no alternative to it.