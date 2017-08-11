70th Independence Day: How Hindu members drafted a resilient Constitution

The Samveda is derived almost entirely from the Rigveda, with much common text. So also our Constitution. About four-fifths of that voluminous document is taken from the Government of India Act of 1935, much of it word for word. But it is the new stuff that is actually in it, and also the material that was deliberately left out, that makes it a text that was good enough to have survived the decades in such good shape. All around us, constitutions have failed (Pakistan is currently, if I am not mistaken, on its fourth edition), while ours has carried us through. To whom should we ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?