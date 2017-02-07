77% Indians report of sextortion, sexting, revenge porn: Microsoft

There is a growing concern for cyberbullying, recruiting, sexting, revenge porn and among Indian users as internet penetration shows an increase, a new study released by on Tuesday has found.

The study noted that 77 per cent Indians reported behavioural concerns like cyberbullying, trolling, online harassment, sexual solicitation, sexting, revenge porn or sextortion.

The study conducted through Digital Civility Index (DCI) is a part of Microsoft's commitment to raise awareness on the need for digital civility and safety across 14 countries.

With internet comes the risk of being exposed to a plethora of online risks. At least 63 per cent of Indian respondents reported having been exposed to an online risk and 44 per cent said they had experienced their most recent online risk in January only.

" is using the DCI to demonstrate the need to further educate young adults, parents, educators and policymakers about the real-world consequences of negative online interactions," said Madhu Khatri, Associate General Counsel, India.

Interestingly, more males (64 per cent) in India reported risks as compared to females (61 per cent).

It was also found that youths in India were more confident than adults in managing uncivil behaviour and were more knowledgeable about where to get help if needed.