8-day Tamil Nadu bus strike 'temporarily' called off ahead of Pongal

Relief for commuters ahead of Pongal festival which falls on January 14

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

In a huge relief to the people of Tamil Nadu, the eight-day old strike by transport employees was 'temporarily' called off by unions on Thursday ahead of the Pongal festival, which falls on January 14. The decision also came in the wake of the Madras High Court appointing an arbitator on Friday to settle the dispute between the government and the employees over wage revision. CITU leader A Soundarajan told reporters that the decision to 'temporarily' withdraw the stir was taken in the interest of the people of the state ahead of Pongal festival. He demanded that the arbitrator decide on the wage revision issue within a month. He as well as leader of DMK backed Labour Progressive Front F M Shanmugam said the agitating employees would resume work from early tomorrow, an announcement that would be a huge relief to lakhs of communters who have planned their journey for the harvest festival of Pongal, which falls on Sunday.

First Published: Thu, January 11 2018. 23:46 IST

