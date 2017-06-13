TRENDING ON BS
India to ratify key global conventions to tackle child labour issue
8 held in Rajasthan for attacking Tamil Nadu officials transporting cattle

Over 50 cows and 30 calves were being transported legally in 5 trucks

IANS  |  Jaipur 

Eight persons have been arrested for attacking Tamil Nadu officials who were legally transporting cows, in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when over 250 cow vigilantes attacked the trucks transporting cattle to Tamil Nadu and pelted stones. One person sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Over 50 cows and 30 calves were being transported in five trucks.

"We have lodged a FIR against 50 persons while eight have been arrested so far. The search for others is going on," a senior police officer told IANS on Tuesday.

He added that "action has also been taken against seven policemen for failing in their duties".

According to eyewitnesses, the mob of over 250 tried to beat the men in the trucks and also attempted to set a truck on fire.

The policemen faced a tough time in rescuing the Tamil Nadu officials, accompanying the truck in different vehicles, along with the truck drivers and the cleaners.

