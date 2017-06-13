8 held in Rajasthan for attacking Tamil Nadu officials transporting cattle

Eight persons have been arrested for attacking who were legally transporting cows, in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when over 250 attacked the transporting cattle to and pelted stones. One person sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Over 50 and 30 were being transported in five

"We have lodged a against 50 persons while eight have been arrested so far. The search for others is going on," a senior police officer told IANS on Tuesday.

He added that "action has also been taken against seven policemen for failing in their duties".

According to eyewitnesses, the mob of over 250 tried to beat the men in the and also attempted to set a truck on fire.

The policemen faced a tough time in rescuing the officials, accompanying the truck in different vehicles, along with the truck drivers and the cleaners.