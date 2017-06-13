8 held in Rajasthan for attacking Tamil Nadu officials transporting cattle

Eight persons have been arrested for attacking Tamil Nadu officials
who were legally transporting cows, in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on Sunday night when over 250 cow vigilantes
attacked the trucks
transporting cattle to Tamil Nadu
and pelted stones. One person sustained minor injuries in the incident.
"We have lodged a FIR
against 50 persons while eight have been arrested so far. The search for others is going on," a senior police officer told IANS on Tuesday.
He added that "action has also been taken against seven policemen for failing in their duties".
According to eyewitnesses, the mob of over 250 tried to beat the men in the trucks
and also attempted to set a truck on fire.
The policemen faced a tough time in rescuing the Tamil Nadu
officials, accompanying the truck in different vehicles, along with the truck drivers and the cleaners.
