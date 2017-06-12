80-year-old MP woman fasts, seeking punishment for cops who broke her bones

-
Farmers in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have been on a strike since 1st June to demand better prices for their crops along with a loan waiver. Six farmers had died after police opened fire at farmers protesting in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh on 7th June. However, farmers in Maharashtra have called off the strike now after the state government announced loan waiver to farmers owning land up to five acres.
BJP spreading love pic.twitter.com/0EhOjom740— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 10, 2017
"Buddhi aag lagwa rahi hai?" shouted cops & broke her bones. Battered MP woman speaks. No, image wasn't photoshopped https://t.co/16lp1BgWTO— Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) June 11, 2017
There is nothing Right, Left or Liberal about the situation in MP. At this instance it's about poor governance https://t.co/zNSJ0M6asJ— Sherbir Panag (@Sherbir) June 11, 2017
Am ashamed, really ashamed at this. Police are supposed to protect citizen rights. https://t.co/D6RF82vD5a— Raja (@Raja_Sw) June 11, 2017
According to the latest report by Patrika, the woman has been sitting on a fast for the last three days demanding suspension of the cops who assaulted her.
Shivraj Chauhan's police cleaning Sarees of protestors with detergents in order to preserve the values of democracy.(2017) pic.twitter.com/LS4oUweold— History of India (@RealHistoryPic) June 10, 2017
