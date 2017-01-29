82 security personnel killed last year in Jammu & Kashmir

As many as 82 were killed in last year, which was the highest in the last eight years, the state said.

According to a data released by the home department, in 2016, 82 security force personnel were killed, while 2008 witnessed 85 deaths.

In 2009, as many as 79 were killed, while 69 were killed in 2010 followed by 53 deaths in 2013, 47 in 2014, 39 in 2015, 33 in 2011 and 15 deaths in 2012, the data said.

As many as 122 security force personnel were killed in 2007, 182 in 2006 and 244 were killed in 2005, it said.