83% people say areas cleaner than last year: Govt Survey

Over 83 per cent people from 434 cities and towns across the country feel their areas are much cleaner than last year, according to the findings of a survey released today by the

As per the 'Swachh Survekshan 2017 ( survey)', about 82 per cent of the respondents reported an improvement in sanitation facilities like the availability of litter bins and door-to-door collection of solid waste.

The Ministry had commissioned the survey for 500 cities and towns with population of 1 lakh and above in January and February this year. The results, however, were available for 434 cities and towns.

Over 18 lakh citizens responded to a set of six questions, giving their perception about the sanitation situation in their cities and towns.

As many as 80 per cent of the respondents claimed that there was better access to community and public toilets, an official release said.This is the second edition of the survey after the launch of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan which aims for a clean and open defecation free (ODF) by October 2, 2019, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"The survey results are very encouraging. They revealed a major improvement in in the last one year. The Swachh Bharat buzz is reflecting on ground," Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said.

The minister said rankings of 434 cities and towns will be announced on May 4.

"More than rankings, the citizens' perception and field reports are more exciting," he added.

Other highlights of the findings were that 75 per cent residential areas in 404 cities and towns were found substantially clean; the surroundings of railway stations were entirely clean in 185 cities and 75 per cent of community and public toilets were found to be ventilated, well-lit and had water supply, the release said.

Door-to-door collection of waste was being carried out in 80 per cent of wards in 297 cities and towns and sweeping was being done twice in 75 per cent of notified commercial areas in 226 cities and towns, it added.

The survey said that vehicles transporting solid waste were being tracked in 166 cities and towns through technology like Global Positioning System (GPS) and Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID).

Besides, the sanitation staff vacancies were reduced to less than 10 per cent in 227 cities and towns and Information and Communication Technology (ICT)-based systems like biometrics were being used for monitoring attendance in 158 cities, the release said.

The survey also brought out the need for making the community and public toilets more gender, child and differently-abled friendly, it added.

The Quality Council of (QCI) conducted the survey.

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is the nodal ministry for the QCI.