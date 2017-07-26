88% Indians had no access to clean drinking water in 2015

With 88% of its population able to access “basic services” in 2015, India ranked 165 among 233 countries/regions globally, according to the 2017 report of the Joint Monitoring Programme for Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene produced by the World Health Organization and UNICEF. The global average was 89%.

Among its South Asian neighbours (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka), India ranked better only than Afghanistan, where 63% of the population had access to basic services.

The report, published on July 12, 2017, evaluated 233 countries/regions globally based on the percentage of population that sourced its from ‘basic services’, ‘limited services’, ‘unimproved services’ of water or from ‘surface water’.

Basic services: from an improved source, provided collection time is not more than 30 minutes for a round trip, including queuing;

Limited services: from an improved source for which collection time exceeds 30 minutes for a round trip, including queuing;

Unimproved services: from an unprotected dug well or unprotected spring;

Surface water: directly from a river, dam, lake, pond, stream, or

In 2015, 4% of India’s population sourced its from ‘limited services’, 7% from ‘unimproved services’ and 1% from surface water; the global average was 4%, 6% and 2%, respectively.

