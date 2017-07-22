Udaipur: 9 pilgrims from Gujarat dead as bus overturns, 22 injured

-
-
Nine persons, including six women, were killed and 22 injured when a bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat overturned near Udaipur on Saturday, police said.
The accident occurred near Nehla village, around 10 km from Rajasthan's lake city Udaipur, when the driver of the private bus lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a two-wheeler, Rajendra Prasad, Superintendent of Police (SP), Udaipur, told PTI.
The bus carrying pilgrims had started its journey from Ahmedabad last night. It was on a 16-day tour of religious places, including Pushkar and Haridwar.
Six women and three men were killed in the accident, said the SP, adding that those injured were rushed to a government hospital in Udaipur.
Most of the deceased were above 45 years, he said.
