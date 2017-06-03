90.5% clear CBSE Class 10, Delhi lags behind at 78.1%

A total of 90.5 per cent cleared the CBSE Class 10 this year, the board announced on Saturday.

A total of 16,68,567 appeared for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 this session, out of which 7,55,652 gave board exams, while the rest went for school-based

At 97.2 per cent, the overall pass percentage of who took the school-based exam - 7,28,963 - was higher than those who appeared for boards. Pass percentage for those who appeared for board stood at 92.6 per cent.

languished far behind the overall average and saw only 78.1 per cent of its passing the

Overall, boys outdid girls by 0.9 per cent this year bettering last year's results when girls beat boys by close to 10 per cent.

A total 93.4 per cent of boys passed the this year across the region in comparison to girls, for whom the tally stood at 92.5 per cent.

The pass percentage for differently-abled across the regions stacked up at 89.4 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai and Allahabad emerged as top three regions with passing percentages of 99.85, 99.62 and 98.23 respectively.

from a total 16,347 schools appeared for the Class 10 at 3,972 centres, which were held between March 9 and April 10