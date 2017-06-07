91% of businesses in India feel at cyber attack risk: Study

When it comes to cyber security, 91% of in India say their organisation is at because of the complexity of business and IT operations, which is above the (Asia-Pacific and Japan) average of 85% and the global average of 83%.

According to a global study by leading IT firm, Citrix and Ponemon Institute, 72% of say it is time for a new security framework.

"With an increasing number of traditional taking the digital route, workspaces are no longer confined to the four office walls. While this shift has made the modern workforce more flexible and productive, it has also brought along its own set of security concerns," said Parag Arora, country head and area vice-president, Citrix, India Subcontinent, in a statement.

"For modern enterprises, security management and protection of data is an integral business function and no longer an IT task," Arora added.

Nearly 60% of respondents stated that employees and third parties bypass security policies and technologies because they are too complex.



Less than half of respondents in India (44%) said their organisations have the right policies and procedures in place to protect information assets and critical information.

The research involved insights from over 4,200 IT and IT security practitioners globally.