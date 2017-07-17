TRENDING ON BS
We reserve right to retaliate: Indian Army to Pak on heavy firing along LoC
98% Venezuelan voters reject Maduro referendum to change constitution

Over seven million Venezuelans participated in Sunday's referendum on the country's political future

IANS  |  Caracas 

Venezuela crisis: Maduro says helicopter dropped grenades on Supreme Court
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. Photo: Reuters

The results of a referendum in Venezuela showed that 98.4 per cent of voters rejected the formation of a National Constituent Assembly, as proposed by President Nicolas Maduro in order to change the constitution.

Over seven million Venezuelans participated in Sunday's referendum on the country's political future, reports Efe news.

The referendum was organised by opponents of Maduro.

