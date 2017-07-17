98% Venezuelan voters reject Maduro referendum to change constitution

-
The results of a referendum in Venezuela showed that 98.4 per cent of voters rejected the formation of a National Constituent Assembly, as proposed by President Nicolas Maduro in order to change the constitution.
Over seven million Venezuelans participated in Sunday's referendum on the country's political future, reports Efe news.
The referendum was organised by opponents of Maduro.
