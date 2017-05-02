State-wise status of RERA: Most of them miss deadline, says report

Andhra Pradesh 27-Mar-17 * Definition of ongoing projects: Diluted

Includes ongoing projects with conditions: excludes projects where roads, open spaces, amenities and services have been handed over to the local authority in layout projects, or where all slabs are laid in housing projects, or where all developmental works have been completed and sale/lease deeds of 50% of the apartments/houses/plots have been executed, or where development works have been completed and application has been filed to the competent authority for issue of completion or occupancy certificate.

*Penalties for non-compliance: Diluted

Compounding of offence clause included to avoid imprisonment; 10% of project cost as penalty.

*Payment schedule: In line

10% advance payment, or an application fee from buyers while entering into a written agreement for sale.

*Norms for escrow withdrawal: In line

70% of the amount realised by developers to be deposited in a separate account; withdrawal in proportion to the percentage of project completed.

*Clause for structural defects: In line

Time frame – defects arising within five years from possession; developers to rectify such defects without further charge within thirty days.

Bihar 27-Apr-17 * Definition of ongoing projects: In line

Includes projects that are ongoing on the date of commencement of the Act, and for which the completion certificate has not been issued.

*Penalties for non-compliance: Diluted

Compounding of offence clause included to avoid imprisonment; 10% of project cost as penalty.

*Payment schedule: Lacks clarity in the notified rules

*Norms for escrow withdrawal: In line

70% of the amount realised by developers to be deposited in a separate account; withdrawal in proportion to the percentage of project completed.

*Clause for structural defects: In line

Time frame -within five years from possession; developers to rectify such defects without further charge within thirty days.

Gujarat 29-Oct-16 * Definition of on-going projects: Not mentioned in the notified rules

*Penalties for non-compliance: Not mentioned in the notified rules

*Payment schedule: Not mentioned in the notified rules

*Norms for escrow withdrawal: Not mentioned in the notified rules

*Clause for structural defects: Not mentioned in the notified rules

Kerala 3-Feb-16 * Definition of ongoing projects: Diluted

Includes ongoing projects with conditions: Excludes all on-going projects where the promoter has received all requisite approvals/permits for the development of the real estate project prior to commencement of the Act.

*Penalties for non-compliance: In line

Imprisonment for a term which may extend up to three years, or with fine which may extend up to 10% of the estimated cost of the real estate project, or both.

*Payment schedule: In line

10% advance payment, or an application fee from buyers while entering into a written agreement for sale.

*Norms for escrow withdrawal: Diluted

70% (or less, as notified by the government) of the amount realised by developers to be deposited in a separate account; no clarity on withdrawal mechanism.

*Clause for structural defects: Diluted

Time frame - Within five years from possession; developers to rectify such defects without further charge within thirty days.

Madhya Pradesh 22-Oct-16 * Definition of ongoing projects: In line

Includes projects that are ongoing on the date of commencement of the Act, and for which the completion certificate has not been issued.

*Penalties for non-compliance: Diluted

Compounding of offence clause included to avoid imprisonment; 10% of project cost as penalty.

*Payment schedule: Not mentioned in the notified rules

*Norms for escrow withdrawal: No clarity in the notified rules

*Clause for structural defects: Not mentioned in the notified rules

Maharashtra 20-Apr-17 * Definition of on-going projects: In line

Includes projects that are ongoing on the date of commencement of the Act, and for which completion certificate has not been issued.

*Penalties for non-compliance: Diluted

Does not mention imprisonment penalties; no clarity on monetary fines/penalties as percentage of total project cost.

*Payment schedule: In line, but with conditions

10% advance payment or an application fee from buyers while entering into a written agreement for sale; model agreement mandates buyers to pay up to 30% of total consideration on execution of agreement, and additionally, up to 15% of total consideration on completion of plinth work. Remaining payment to be as per clauses mentioned in the model sale agreement.

*Norms for escrow withdrawal: In line

70% of the amount realised by developers to be deposited in a separate account; withdrawal in proportion to the percentage of project completed.

*Clause for structural defects: In line

Time frame - Within five years from possession; developers to rectify such defects without further charge

Odisha 25-Feb-17 * Definition of on-going projects: In line

Includes projects that are ongoing on the date of commencement of the Act and for which the completion certificate has not been issued

*Penalties for non-compliance: Diluted

Compounding of offence clause included to avoid imprisonment; 10% of project cost as penalty.

*Payment schedule: No clarity in the notified rules

*Norms for escrow withdrawal: In line

70% of the amount realised by developers to be deposited in a separate account; withdrawal in proportion to the percentage of project completed.

*Clause for structural defects: In line

Time frame: Within five years from possession; developers to rectify such defects without further charge within thirty days

Rajasthan 1-May-17 * Definition of on-going projects: In line

Includes projects that are ongoing on the date of commencement of the Act, and for which the completion certificate has not been issued

*Penalties for non-compliance: Diluted

Compounding of offence clause included to avoid imprisonment; 10% of project cost as penalty.

*Payment schedule: In line

10% advance payment, or an application fee from buyers while entering into a written agreement for sale.

*Norms for escrow withdrawal: In line

70% of the amount realised by developers to be deposited in a separate account; withdrawal in proportion to the percentage of project completed.

*Clause for structural defects: No clarity on number of years

Time frame: No clarity on number of years from possession; developers to rectify such defects without further charge

Uttar Pradesh 27-Oct-16 * Definition of ongoing projects: Diluted

Includes ongoing projects with conditions: excludes projects where:

- services have been handed over to the local authority for maintenance - where common areas and facilities have been handed over to the association or resident’s welfare association for maintenance

- all development works have been completed and sale/ lease deeds of

60% of apartments/plots/houses have been executed; and

- where all development works have been completed and application has been filed with the competent authority for issue of completion certificate.

*Penalties for non-compliance: Diluted

Compounding of offence clause included to avoid imprisonment; 10% of project cost as penalty

*Payment schedule: No clarity in the notified rules

*Norms for escrow withdrawal: In line

70% of the amount realised by developers to be deposited in a separate account; but no clarity on withdrawal mechanism

*Clause for structural defects: No clarity in the notified rules

Andaman and Nicobar Islands 31-Oct-16 In line with central Act

Chandigarh 31-Oct-16 In line with central Act

Dadra and Nagar Haveli 31-Oct-16 In line with central Act

Daman and Diu 31-Oct-16 In line with central Act

Lakshadweep 31-Oct-16 In line with central Act

National Capital 24-Nov-16 In line with central Act