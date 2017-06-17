A BJP leader's mission to get momos banned

Jammu & Kashmir lawmaker Ramesh Arora wants momos banned but are they unhygenic and harmful?

Jammu & Kashmir lawmaker Ramesh Arora wants momos banned but are they unhygenic and harmful?

A stout 27-year-old, Jimmy loves wearing his red, body-hugging T-shirt. Flexing his biceps as he ties back his shoulder-length hair, Jimmy explains how bright colours help him edge out competitors in his line of work. “Too many of us are selling the same product. Customers spot my bright clothes from afar and come straight to my stall,” he says. From 4 pm to 10 pm, seven days a week, Jimmy sells steamed chicken-, vegetables- and paneer-filled dumplings at his roadside stall near the busy ITO Metro station in central Delhi. He had moved to the city from a village ...

Veer Arjun Singh