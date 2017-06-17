TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Sports

Gujarat's tourist footfall continues robust growth
Business Standard

A day before final with Pak, Ashwin hurts his knee during practice session

However it might not be very serious as after a 30-minute break, he was back to bowling in the nets

Press Trust of India  |  London 

Ravichandran Ashwin. (File Photo)
Ravichandran Ashwin. (File Photo)

India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin today hurt his right knee during the fielding session ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy final against Pakistan.

However it might not be very serious as after a 30-minute break, he was back to bowling in the nets.



Ashwin along with other senior players like skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were going through their customary fielding drills when the burly tweaker got hurt.

Fielding coach R Sridhar was seen giving catches and Ashwin, while taking one, fell with his whole weight on his right knee.

He was seen in considerable pain and had to cut short his fielding practice. Physio Patrick Farhart rushed to him as he was seen hobbling. An ice pack was applied on his right knee and was given a break.

After around half an hour, Farhart made Ashwin do some short strides before he was back to bowling in the nets wearing a knee cap. He had an extended session and didn't look in much discomfort.

It was the usual net session for the Indian team with chief coach Anil Kumble spending quality time with Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, who have seen bowling deliveries in the blockhole.

Kumble kept a black marker just outside the crease and the two pacers were told to hit spot.

Whenever Hardik pitched it in the right area, Kumble was seen applauding his effort.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

A day before final with Pak, Ashwin hurts his knee during practice session

However it might not be very serious as after a 30-minute break, he was back to bowling in the nets

However it might not be very serious as after a 30-minute break, he was back to bowling in the nets India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin today hurt his right knee during the fielding session ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy final against Pakistan.

However it might not be very serious as after a 30-minute break, he was back to bowling in the nets.

Ashwin along with other senior players like skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were going through their customary fielding drills when the burly tweaker got hurt.

Fielding coach R Sridhar was seen giving catches and Ashwin, while taking one, fell with his whole weight on his right knee.

He was seen in considerable pain and had to cut short his fielding practice. Physio Patrick Farhart rushed to him as he was seen hobbling. An ice pack was applied on his right knee and was given a break.

After around half an hour, Farhart made Ashwin do some short strides before he was back to bowling in the nets wearing a knee cap. He had an extended session and didn't look in much discomfort.

It was the usual net session for the Indian team with chief coach Anil Kumble spending quality time with Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, who have seen bowling deliveries in the blockhole.

Kumble kept a black marker just outside the crease and the two pacers were told to hit spot.

Whenever Hardik pitched it in the right area, Kumble was seen applauding his effort. image
Business Standard
177 22

A day before final with Pak, Ashwin hurts his knee during practice session

However it might not be very serious as after a 30-minute break, he was back to bowling in the nets

India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin today hurt his right knee during the fielding session ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy final against Pakistan.

However it might not be very serious as after a 30-minute break, he was back to bowling in the nets.

Ashwin along with other senior players like skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were going through their customary fielding drills when the burly tweaker got hurt.

Fielding coach R Sridhar was seen giving catches and Ashwin, while taking one, fell with his whole weight on his right knee.

He was seen in considerable pain and had to cut short his fielding practice. Physio Patrick Farhart rushed to him as he was seen hobbling. An ice pack was applied on his right knee and was given a break.

After around half an hour, Farhart made Ashwin do some short strides before he was back to bowling in the nets wearing a knee cap. He had an extended session and didn't look in much discomfort.

It was the usual net session for the Indian team with chief coach Anil Kumble spending quality time with Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, who have seen bowling deliveries in the blockhole.

Kumble kept a black marker just outside the crease and the two pacers were told to hit spot.

Whenever Hardik pitched it in the right area, Kumble was seen applauding his effort.

image
Business Standard
177 22