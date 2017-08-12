A film club with a big heart

An eclectic group of people gathers to watch a documentary on the Baiga of Madhya Pradesh who were evicted from their homes inside Kanha National Park. Some in the audience are students, others retirees. Some are activists, others simply there to enjoy the movie. After the film is over, they discuss it over cups of tea. And so, quite effortlessly, Kriti creates, what it calls, a “praxis” — when experiential learning effects attitudinal change. For those who question the role movies can play in changing or at least modifying mindsets, here are some examples. After ...