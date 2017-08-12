A film club with a big heart

An eclectic group of people gathers to watch a documentary on the Baiga of Madhya Pradesh who were evicted from their homes inside Kanha National Park. Some in the audience are students, others retirees. Some are activists, others simply there to enjoy the movie. After the film is over, they discuss it over cups of tea. And so, quite effortlessly, Kriti creates, what it calls, a “praxis” — when experiential learning effects attitudinal change. For those who question the role movies can play in changing or at least modifying mindsets, here are some examples. After ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?