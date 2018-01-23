A first for Indian skies: Domestic air traffic crossed 100 million in 2017

JUST IN
Aneesh Phadnis 

flight, airplane, plane, airline

Domestic air traffic surged 17.4 per cent to cross the 100-million mark in 2017, a first for Indian skies.

Low fares, addition of new flights and economic growth have induced air travel in the country that has recorded double-digit passenger growth for 40 consecutive months. Last month, airlines flew 11.2 million passengers, 17.8 per cent more than the same period in 2016. The load factor in 2017 was 86.1 per cent as against 83.9 per cent in 2016. Graph

First Published: Tue, January 23 2018. 00:32 IST

