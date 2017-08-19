Blue Whale suicide: 'Gaming regulator can save lives; India needs one fast'

The government finally woke up to the threat of the Blue Whale challenge and asked internet giants such as Google and Facebook to block access to the game that has pushed many young people to suicide around the world, including in India. In the wake of this imminent threat online, Prashant Mali, a Bombay High Court lawyer and cyber policy expert, in an interview to Veer Arjun Singh explains why India needs to have a gaming regulator to filter through the dangers. Edited excerpts: Why does India need a gaming regulator? India needs a gaming regulator established pronto. ...