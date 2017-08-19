Blue Whale suicide: 'Gaming regulator can save lives; India needs one fast'

The government finally woke up to the threat of the Blue Whale challenge and asked internet giants such as Google and Facebook to block access to the game that has pushed many young people to suicide around the world, including in India. In the wake of this imminent threat online, Prashant Mali, a Bombay High Court lawyer and cyber policy expert, in an interview to Veer Arjun Singh explains why India needs to have a gaming regulator to filter through the dangers. Edited excerpts: Why does India need a gaming regulator? India needs a gaming regulator established pronto. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?