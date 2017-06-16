A hot bath before workout?

There are many ways to cope with exercising in hot weather. But one of the most effective may be, surprisingly, to soak in long, hot baths in the days beforehand, according to a well-timed new study of how best to prepare for athletic competitions in the

Across the United States and much of the Northern hemisphere, temperatures are spiking, which can make outdoor grueling. When it is hot, our hearts labor to shunt more blood to the skin, which allows internal to dissipate but also leaves us feeling fatigued and logy and potentially at risk for illnesses, ranging from nausea to grievous stroke.

and coaches have come up with many ways to help athletes cope with the Some involve a process known as precooling, which entails drinking icy beverages or applying ice to the skin before exercise, on the assumption that we can better withstand high temperatures outside by lowering our body’s internal or skin temperature before we start.

Other strategies emphasise acclimation, which is the slower process of adapting to high temperatures over the course of days or weeks. During acclimation, your body changes in many ways, including starting to sweat earlier and more profusely, which helps to reduce the buildup of internal and ease the demands on your heart.

But while many past studies have looked at the impacts of either or longer-term acclimation on in the heat, fewer have compared their effects head-to-head, or examined whether you gain extra benefits from combining acclimation and

So for the new study, which was published last month in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, at the Environmental Extremes Laboratory at the in England and other institutions invited nine recreational runners who were not acclimated to their lab and cranked up the furnace to about 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius).

The asked the runners, who included one woman, to complete a simulated 5-kilometre race at top speed on a treadmill in the sweltering room.

Then they had the runners repeat that race on three subsequent visits.

Before one of these, they had the runners first precool their skin by thrusting an arm into a vat of cold water and also donning cooling vests and athletic underwear fitted with ice packs. (In earlier research, the had found that the frozen underwear approach to was more effective than drinking a slushie, so they did not bother with cold beverages for this study.)

After 20 minutes, the runners doffed their ice packs and ran again.

Then the began formally acclimating them to the They did this by dialing up temperatures in the lab to almost 99 degrees (37 degrees Celsius) and having their volunteers pedal an bicycle for about 90 minutes in this heat, at an increasingly vigorous pace for five days in a row, under the close supervision of the researchers.

Afterward, the runners repeated their 5K-treadmill race.

Finally, during a last visit, the runners, still acclimated, now precooled as they had before with frozen undergarments and a chilly arm plunge and ran again. The then simply compared their times. As expected, the runners were slowest in their first run, when they had not prepared for the at all.

After with iced underwear and such, however, they were significantly faster, improving by almost 4 per cent.

But they were even speedier after four days of acclimation, dropping their time by more than 6.5 percent compared to their first run.

Interestingly, they gained little more by combining acclimation and Their times in that final run were barely faster than after acclimation alone.

The upshot of these results is that “you will receive a bigger bang for your buck from acclimating to the rather than by temporarily cooling yourself down” with chilled clothing and such, says Carl James, who led the study while at the He is now a senior physiologist at the National Institute of Sport in Malaysia.

On the other hand, can be a useful stopgap measure when temperatures suddenly rise and you do not have time to acclimate before a looming competition, he says. “Throw your ice vest and cooling shorts into the freezer” and wear them for about 20 minutes before your event, he advises.

